CARICOM DIVIDED AS THE US MILITARIZES THE REGION

The militarization of the southern Caribbean by the United States continued last week, with the report that B 52 bombers were flying off the coast of Venezuela. Yet another boat was blown out of the water by the US without a judicial finding of any kind. That brings to 27 the body count of the extrajudicial killings. The US announced that they have given the Central Intelligence Agency permission to begin work within Venezuela to get rid of the government there. They say this is all related to drug smuggling by Venezuelan officials. This is denied by those officials. They say this is all ideological by the United States. Where does CARICOM stand? It is divided. On the one hand are Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana who uncritically support the US position. There is Jamaica riding the middle and the rest who say that there is an extra judicial nature to this and that it violates international law.