THE INCUMBENTS WIN BIG IN ST LUCIA

After the devastating results for the incumbent Ralph Gonsalves in St Vincent and the Grenadines, the thought was that there would be contagion and a repeat in St Lucia just a few yards away. Turns out the circumstances were quite different. The former Prime Minister Allan Chastnet went down to resounding defeat and only one member stands or sits now in the Parliament of St Lucia as the lone MP for his party. That is he himself. Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell extended congratulations to the re-elected Prime Minister and sent expressions of best wishes to the Leader of the Opposition.