COMRADE RALPH LOSES IN ST VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

The 27 December 2025 was a day of reckoning for the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines, our CARICOM partners. General Elections were held that day. On that day they elected a new Prime Minister Godwin Friday for the first time in 24 years. He is a Ph D and a lawyer. His master’s thesis at the University of Waterloo was the policies of the external affairs of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. The Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell reached out to congratulate Dr. Friday and also spoke with Dr. Ralph Gonsalves to thank him for his service and wished him well.