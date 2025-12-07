THIS COUNTRY IS NOT FOR GEOPOLITICS

The Chinese Ambassador at a gift giving at the Demetrius Home for Seniors in Fox Hill on 5 December 2025

When Lynden Pindling spoke at the United Nations and committed himself to that body and that of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, he committed The Bahamas to being friends of all and enemies of none. That remains our creed today. There is in this present dispensation an attempt to play out the geopolitics of the world stage in Nassau. Some think that there is contest between the United States and China in The Bahamas. It should be made clear by the government here that there is no contest. We are safely within the orbit of the United States but we are also friends with China. Chinese capital has enabled the development of our country with no strings attached. There are no demands to do this or that, one simple thing we have been asked to do and that is to stick by our agreement that there is only one China and that includes Taiwan. That we do.