A NEW U S AMBASSADOR THE FIRST IN 14 YEARS

The following was posted on the Facebook Page of the Minister of Foreign Affairs the Hon Frederick A Mitchell:

I got a football as a courtesy from the new Ambassador former businessman and footballer who is now the first Ambassador of the United States to The Bahamas Herschel Walker in 14 years. I took the chance at third and ten and he caught it. It was a joy to meet him. I got the football autographed. This begins a new chapter in the ongoing relationship of good relations with the U.S. I welcomed him to The Bahamas. He has a familial tie to Long Is and I offered to visit Long Is with him as it is one of my favourite islands. Next step is to present credentials to the Governor General and then the Prime Minister. I wish Ambassador Walker a great tour of duty. I indicated that we are a friendly country and we look forward to his tour of duty.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

5 December 2025