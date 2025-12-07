THE HOSPITAL GETS A PASS IN THE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

Congratulations to Dr. Michael Darville, the Minister of Health, who was able to get the resolution through the House to support the building of a brand new hospital for the country. This is a great accomplishment and will serve the Bahamian people well. The usual suspects in the FNM were damning it with faint praise, but there is nothing left but to go ahead. There has been too much delay with regard to the upgrade of the health care in The Bahamas, and the urgency of now is what we face. We are coming to the end of yet another term and National Health Insurance is still not done. We have been at this since 2002 and we have allowed our critics to delay and frustrate the march forward. Let’s get this done.