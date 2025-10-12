THE ISSUE OF DISGRUNTLEMENT

Last week on Wednesday 8 October 2025 the House of Assembly met following the summer recess. There was important business to discuss and we had to formally mourn the death of two former MPs. Instead of dealing with that, you had hundreds of teachers and other people in the public education establishment following stupid Belinda Wilson and her minion Kemsley Ferguson out in the streets protesting for a raise that they did not negotiate but which they want to be paid now. The government said they will pay it just before Christmas. The question that should have been asked them is if they actually knew why they were out on Bay Street. We bet they could not tell you why. The level of ignorance amongst some ordinary Bahamians about how things work in their country is incredible. Well that is what we face, too many stupid voters misled by two stupid union leaders. This is a sorry state of affairs. The Prime Minister told them, he will pay it just before Christmas. That quieted them down and they all went away. That means the position did not change because of their protest so what was the protest for? Why the disgruntlement? They have no idea at all.