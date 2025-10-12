SHOULD WE HAVE A BYE OR A GENERAL?

Let us be clear. We are for a bye-election to replace the vacancy in the House of Assembly occasioned by the death of Vaughan Miller MP for Golden Isles. The election to fill the vacancy should be held in November before Christmas hits us. It should be over and done with. The government has a mandate that runs out, just shy of a year from now. Why would anyone want to shorten their term? Our view run it out to the end. If the success of the incumbent government of Jamaica is anything to go by, it is clear that is the best strategy.