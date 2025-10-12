THE CON ARTIST LINCOLN BAIN IS AT IT AGAIN

Last week Lincoln Bain, the Chief of the COI (Coalition of Idiots) was on Facebook and he promises to be on it again, attacking Fred Mitchell but his attacks are really on the young people that give an honest day’s work for an honest day’s pay at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Mr. Bain obtained a document that was never sent to the bank but left on an employee’s computer and with only one other known access individual, it ended up in Mr. Bain’s hands. The person who the letter belongs to has enemies within the agency and it is believed by the police that the enemy within the agency is responsible for getting it into Mr. Bain’s hands. In other words, someone with a key to the computer file was for reasons of private griefs, downloaded the file and sent it to Mr. Bain. This is quite dangerous stuff if true. The enemy within it appears. The point is that the way it is portrayed in the press, it defames the individual employee who has a perfectly legal contract, approved by the Cabinet of The Bahamas and for which he is bonded to the government of The Bahamas. How this translates into an issue can only be in the weird and silly mind of Dumbo, the Chief of the Coalition of Idiots. Remember this is a man who started of his public life interfering with naked people on the beach and sticking cameras in their faces while in their intimate moments. That’s the Chief of the Idiots: Lincoln Bain