TELL US WHY SOME PEOPLE NEVER SATISFIED

Eddie Minnis is a popular Bahamian artist and musician from the 1970s and 1980s when he was most prolific. He wrote and sang a song with Ronnie Butler called, the line from it is “tell me why some people never satisfied”. That is the issue now in The Bahamas, where the country is at the best it has ever been in many ways. The country is not perfect but things are trending in the right direction. So the one example of the inexplicable is what happened last Wednesday on Bay Street when teachers and other public servants were called out by their irresponsible President Belinda Wilson to demonstrate for a raise that they had not negotiated and for which the government had already said they would be paid in December of this year. When they left Bay Street nothing had changed but they abandoned the children in their classrooms to come to Bay Street just because they were disgruntled and dissatisfied but asked them why and they could not tell you. Most of them needed to lose some weight for starters. It appears that they were simply dissatisfied with their lives. Eddie Minnis asked quite a pertinent question.