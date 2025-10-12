A NEW AMERICAN AMBASSADOR FOR NASSAU

The United States Senate has confirmed Hershel Walker, the former American football player, as the Ambassador to The Bahamas for the United States. This will be the first Ambassador the US has sent here in 15 years. It shows what they think of us. First no one in office for fifteen years and then they send Hershel Walker. What Mr. Walker says he is going to do while here is counter Chinese influence in The Bahamas. The Chinese have no influence in The Bahamas. He says that he is going to fight drug smuggling. No word on stopping American guns from being smuggled into The Bahamas from the United States. No word on how the US treats Bahamians applying to enter their country lawfully from Nassau. This is going to be good. Bahamians were welcoming in their remarks. The Nassau Guardian was crowing from rafters in their editorial last week about it. Not one word from the women’s groups that crucified the Leslie Miller, the former MP, because of a speech he made about women beating in Parliament. Mr. Walker comes with a record of alleged abuse against women. Not one women’s group raised their voices in protest or comment. Life in The Bahamas is interesting indeed.