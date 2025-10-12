THE PRIME MINISTER AT HIS BEST

The crowd was out in the streets. They had two rabble rousing union leaders in nasty Belinda Wilson and the ever tame Kemsley Ferguson braying at the gate. They wanted their money for which they had not negotiated and about which the government had said would be paid in the December or Christmas pay packet. There were hundreds of them and the noise could be heard disturbing the House of Assembly at its session on Wednesday 8 October 2025. They were calling for the Prime Minister to come out. The PM did one better, he joined hands with them and went over to the crowd. The MPs could hear the roar in the chamber above. The PM told them that he had given the raise not out of negotiations but out his heart and that they would be paid in the Christmas pay packet. That was that and the crowd melted away. Kwasi Thompson, the MP for East Grand Bahama, later called the PM’s move a master stroke. That is in contra distinction to that of the FNM whom The Guardian criticized in its editorial on Thursday 9 October 2025 for trying to take advantage of a demonstration already organized. That was certainly the Prime Minister Philip Davis at his best.