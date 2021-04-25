THE LAUNCH IN FOX HILL

24 April 2021

Senator Fred Mitchell formally accepted the nomination of the Progressive Liberal Party for the Fox Hill constituency at a prayer breakfast sponsored by the Progressive Liberal Party’s branch for Fox Hill, headed by Tammi Culmer. The Leader of the PLP Philip Brave Davis and Deputy Leader Chester Cooper, together with other colleagues attended the function.

Deputy Leader Chester Cooper, Senator Fred Mitchell, Tami Ferguson Culmer, Leader Philip Brave Davis and Mrs. Ann Marie Davis

