FNM Youth Leader to take the chicken run in the UB debates?

No reason was given but the press reported that the series of debates organized by the University of The Bahamas with all of the political parties has hit a snag because the champion competitor has taken the chicken run and decided they will not participate. We think the University is wrong to include the extra parliamentary parties in the debates with the two champions but no decision about it has been announced by the PLP. The first debate on youth is scheduled for 4 May 2021.