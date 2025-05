THE MEETINGS THAT TOOK PLACE IN WASHINGTON

While in Washington D C on Tuesday 6 May 2025 and 7 May 2025, the Prime Minister Philip Davis met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. The latter is a resident of Lyford Cay in New Providence. The Prime Minister raised again the concern about de-risking in the banking sector and argued for a level playing field in the international financial services sector.