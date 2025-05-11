THE PRIME MINISTER MEETS RUBIO WITH OTHER PM’S

On Tuesday 6 May 2025, the Prime Minister of The Bahamas and the Prime Ministers of the countries of the Eastern Caribbean met the U S Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss the issues common to the region. This was the family photo. The U S Secretary of State said that he has as special interest in the region because of his ties to Miami, the city where he grew up. It does not reflect itself in any change in U.S. foreign policy. The meeting was a repeat from the US side of warnings about China and Cuba. One positive development and that is the renewal of funding for hurricane hunting that is crucial to the readiness of the region for hurricane preparedness.