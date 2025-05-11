MICHAEL PINTARD’S SECRET MEETING AND BRITISH FIRM

The news has been circulating for weeks now that Michael Pintard, the Leader of the Opposition FNM, has come into some money. That money has allowed him to start a public relations campaign to clean up his image in the Bahamian media. Suddenly, you see the smartly dressed portraits of Mr. Pintard and his men and women appearing on social media touting how much they care for us. Then there is the powder puff piece that was done, an interview with Mr. Pintard in which he tries to humanize himself. Then there are the nasty memes that have been appearing to attack the leaders of the PLP. All of this is being guided by the experts in a British firm that has just been hired by the money Mr. Pintard now seems to have. He promised that he would announce his candidates by 1 May 2025. He missed that deadline but every day he is in the paper making one pronouncement or the other. His latest was that he wants the auditor general to investigate the 400 million dollars’ worth of contracts that he says the government gave out without following the procurement act that the FNM passed to protect their business friends.