THE NASSU GUARDAIN GETS IT WRONG AGAIN

The following statement was issued by the Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party Fred Mitchell in answer to an editorial by the Nassau Guardian on Thursday 27 February 2025 under the headline: PLP TONE DEAF:

27 February 2025

It’s quite a chuckle to see the purveyors of words in the Nassau Guardian accusing the PLP of being tone deaf on rehires in the public service. The only one that’s tone deaf is the Nassau Guardian and its editorial this morning, who can not understand context and the nuances of governance. They are masters at taking things out of context and adopting ill premised talking points of false logic. I go further and say of them there are none so blind as those who will not see.

Fred Mitchell

