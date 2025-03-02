TRUMP BETRAYS AMERICAN VALUES

One of the things that the United States was supposed to be known for is that you can depend on its word. That is now in question after the performance of the U S President Donald Trump in the House on Friday 28 February 2025 in his meeting with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Mr. Trump and his Vice President J. D. Vance spoke to the Ukraine President as if he were a child. The President should have walked out of the meeting and told them eff off but he stayed because he is in the cross hairs. Imagine you have a trusted ally now seeking to sell you out to the enemy and trying to force you to agree in front of the world’s television cameras. This is shameful and the US is not looking good or reliable.