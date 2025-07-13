THE NATIONAL HONOURS ARE ANNOUNCED
Now declared a National Hero, Pompey Rolle of Steventon, Exuma
Government House has announced the names of those honoured in this year’s National Honours announced on Independence Day each year. Heading the list is Pompey the slave who led the revolt in 1830 from Steventon, Exuma who is now declared a national hero of The Bahamas. The entire list follows:
OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR GENERAL
GOVERNMENT HOUSE, MOUNT FITZWILLIAM
BAILLOU ROAD AND DUKE STREET
NASSAU, BAHAMAS
PRESS RELEASE:
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
In accordance with the provisions of the National Honours Act, Her Excellency, the Governor-General, The Most Honourable Dame Cynthia Pratt, O.N., G.C.M.G., Chancellor of the Societies of Honour, is pleased to announce the 2025 conferral of awards under the National Honours Act to Citizens of The Bahamas.
Order of National Hero
- Pompey Rolle
Pompey’s Revolt
In 1830, 77 Slaves on Lord Rolle’s plantation in Steventon, Exuma, were given only one week’s notice that they were going to be relocated from Exuma to Cat Island. The Response was a rebellion initiated by a 32 year old slave name Pompey. The enslaved African men and women fled to the bush rather than be moved before they could harvest their crops. When provisions ran out, 44 of them returned and seized Lord Rolle’s salt boat. With Pompey at the helm, they headed for Nassau, hoping to appeal to anti-slavery Governor, Carmichael Smith. Apprehended en route, they were thrown into the Nassau workhouse, tried, and found guilty.
Being appalled by the harsh treatment the slaves were receiving, and learning that the move had been illegal in the first place, the Governor had Pompey and his followers returned to Exuma where they were greeted with mass celebration. Further disruptions by the slaves led to the Government making an example of Pompey and publicly giving him 39 lashes.
Today, only a few walls of the jailhouse remain as a reminder of those dark days at Steventon, Exuma.
Order of The Bahamas
COMPANION
- Dr. Anthony Farrington
- Bishop Delton Dewitt Fernander, CMG
- Earl Deveaux
- Pastor Francis M. Carey
- Jackson Burnside
- Leslie Osbourne Miller
- Moses Allec Johnson
- Neko Grant
- Percy Francis
- Peter John Bernard Bethell
- Stan Burnside
- Theresa Moxey-Ingraham
- Winston Cooper
Order of Excellence
- Ernest Rumer
- Sandra Buckner
Order of Distinction
COMPANION
- Andrew Alan Strachan
- Abraham Lincoln Butler
- Agatha Katrina Marcelle
- Allworth Rolle
- Dr. Andrée Garnell Hanna
- Ann Crosby Bootle
- Anthony Rolle Seymour (Posthumously)
- Antoinette Thompson (Posthumously)
- Archie Nairn
- Austin Alexander Mills (Posthumously)
- Barbara Gertrude Thompson
- The Rev’d Canon Basil L. Tynes
- Bradley Lester Armbrister (Posthumously)
- Camille Lady Elaine Liverpool-Barnett
- Carla Delice Nerina Rodgers, B.Ed., M.Sc
- Carlon Antwan Bethell
- Dr. Carlos Gregory Reid
- Carolyn Patricia Rolle
- Cecil Jeffrey Thompson
- Charles A.P Smith
- Charles Turnquest
- Charles Tindley Moxey (Posthumously)
- Chavano Rainer Hield
- Reverend Christopher King
- Clara Jane McPhee
- Claudette Allens
- Cora Esterlyn Bain-Colebrooke
- Cynthia Donaldson
- Daniel Strachan
- Darrin Merv Woods
- David R. Davis
- David Frederick Bowe
- Deandre Ayton
- Deanza Alexander Cunningham
- Donald Maury McCartney
- Donella Carolyn Bodie
- Ellison Thompson
- Erskin Alster Wells
- Eugene Nelson Bonamy
- Eugene Michael Poitier
- Evangeline Louise Wood (Posthumously)
- Reverend Everette Hart, JP
- Felamease Ettamae Sawyer
- Felix Nathaniel Stubbs, MBE
- Commodore Floyd Paul Moxey
- Frances Ledee
- Franklin McArthur Ferguson
- Franklyn Leroy Stuart
- Garth Hilbert King
- Gene Pandora McKinney-Smith
- Genetha Marissa Young-Curry
- Gurth Archer
- Harcourt Turnquest
- Harriet Louise Pratt
- Hartley Eugene Thompson
- Helen Lauretta Adderley- Ebong
- Hezekiah Nemore John Dean
- Iris Jane Dean
- Ivan Ranfurly Brown
- J. Maria Doris Thompson
- Jack Albert Thompson
- Jacqueline Carey-Knowles
- James Shearer
- James Alexander Clarke
- James Alexander Carey
- Jazz Chisholm
- John Clayton Stuart
- Johnnie Leon Butler
- Jonquel Jones
- Julia Patricia Wilson-Bain
- Kendrick Livingstone Williams
- Kirkwood Ellsworth Taylor
- Laurene Athena Clarke
- Lenora Jane Black
- Reverend Lenox Edward Green
- Leon Randolph Williams
- Lois Marie Symonette
- Lucy Alfine Adderley
- Madge Antonio Wood Guilaume (Posthumously)
- Margaret R. Guilaume (Posthumously)
- Mary Elizabeth Russell
- Mildred Roberts
- Mildred Rowena Turner
- Myrton Eloise King
- Captain Natasha Deborah Miller
- Newton Raymond McDonald
- Pamula Emily Mills
- Patrice Arnette Thompson-Major
- Patrick James Seymour
- Paul Eugene Turnquest
- Paula Aretha Pratt-Mortimer
- Philip Anthony Turner
- Raymond Livingston Winder
- Rhoda Mae Grant
- Ricardo Davis
- Richard Howard Pinder
- Roland Joshua Smith
- Roosevelt Butler
- Dr. Ruth Louise Sumner
- Samuel Rupert Williams
- Commissioner of Police Shanta Emily Knowles
- Sharon Diana Cartwright
- Sherril Paulette Woods
- Sherry Dianne Brown-Benjamin
- Captain Shonedel Michael Pinder
- Simon Wilson
- Sonny Johnson (Posthumously)
- Captain Stephen Marcelles Russell
- Steven Gardiner
- Ulric Hughwillard Ferguson, JP
- Vernita Johnson
- Veta Febrenda Brown
- Victoria Elthreda Wallace-Wright
- Winston McFarlane Campbell
- Yvonne Loretta Ward
OFFICER
- Ashley Anthony Rolle
- Reverend Father Berkley John Smith
- Bloneva Patricia Adderley-Rolle
- Boisie Oral Rolle
- Carlton Wright
- Constance Hinee Miller
- Ernest Barr
- Evelyn Major
- Fonswit Alexander Stubbs
- Karen Gladys Isabel Rigby
- Kirkwood Andrews
- Maxwell Butler
- Paula May McGregor
- Sharon L. Poitier
- Warren Seymour
MEMBER
- Charles William Major Jr
- Diane Ellen Phillips
- Simeon Outten
- Valeria Debbie McKay-Seymour
Order of Merit
COMPANION
- Anthony Arthur Hanna
- Benjamin Edward Ferguson
- Chapell Navado Whyms
- Clyde Warren Sawyer
- Edison Van Gifford Deleveaux
- Emily Maybelline Osadebay
- Erin Edwina Brown
- Eugene Davis
- Fredrick Brown
- Fredricka Sharmaine King
- Glenn Edward McPhee
- Gregory Roland Brown
- Helen Louise Hutchinson
- Henry Wellington Daxon
- Idamae Rowena Hanna
- Ivan Ferguson
- Jeremy Lockhart MacVean
- Jerome Leon Knowles
- Dr. John Carey
- Katherine Elizabeth Beneby
- Kelly Burrows
- Majorie Elizabeth Knowles-Coleby
- Michael Delroy Simmons
- Michael Lionel Hanna
- Patricia Winiefred Moxey
- Paul Clayton Bevans
- Phillip Charles Clarke
- Quincy Pratt
- Sandra Veronica Hutcheson-Neville
- Shawn Lyden Dwight Adderley
- Sonia Natasha Miller
OFFICER
- Assistant Commissioner of Police Advardo Livingstone Dames
- Alisa Annette Streather-Robinson
- Andrew Livingston Rolle
- Anthony Curtis
- Anton Grayson Rahming
- Arthur Alexander Morris
- Ashwood Wakefield Turnquest
- Barbara Patricia Hepburn-Reckley
- Berne Clement Wright
- Cheryl Denise Bethel
- Cheryl Marie Bain
- Christopher James Mackey
- Damaris Deloris Thompson
- Daphne Lewis-Barr
- Darville Duffield Walkine
- Dayane Wilson
- Delton Charles Bain
- Derek Anthony Christie
- Derek Arthur Richardson
- Derrick Glenwill Ferguson
- Dorothy Maxine Butler-Lightbourne (Posthumously)
- Edwin Charles Fountain
- Ellen Rosemary McCartney
- Enoch Reginald Gaitor
- Grace Turner
- Granville Adderley
- Harvey Andrew Sweeting
- Lambert Alexander Campbell
- Leon Washington Johnson
- Macgregor Norton Robertson
- Malcolm Maxwell Adderley
- Mareno Clarkson Hinds
- Maxwell Marans Lloyd
- Michael Micah Saunders
- Milton Junior Munroe
- Omar Saunders
- Palma Stubbs-Pratt (Posthumously)
- Patricia Joyce Newbold
- Patrick Alexander McNeil
- Ralph Allcoysius Seymour
- Raphael Deleveaux
- Raymond Lemond Wesley Gray
- Reuben Simeon Smith
- Ricardo Curtis
- Sandra Marita Moncur
- Sharon Regina Bullard-Ferguson
- Solomon Norman Cash
- Stephanie Elizabeth Dean
- Stephen Ulric Rolle
- Warren Stafford Bain
- Wendell John Cleare
- William Bernard Sturrup
- Yorick Lawrence Carroll
MEMBER
- Adrian Fox
- Alexandra Maillis-Lynch
- Angela Maria Bain
- Annaleta Elaine Swann
- Anthony Patrick Foster
- Anthony Asaph Newbold
- Anthony Rodney Forbes
- Antoine St. Louis
- Arlington Williams
- Arnold Franklyn Bain
- Arnsel Tyrone Johnson
- Athama Mulend Dasmend Bowe
- Audrea Opal Denise Scavella (Posthumously)
- Audrey Mae Cooper (Posthumously)
- Berkley Lorenz Thompson
- Bernadette Burnside-Godet
- Carolyn Lillian Bowe
- Cleavert Robert Bain
- Cressel Patrick Morley (Posthumously)
- Cynthia Louise Major-Hall
- David Duncombe
- Denise Leonora Pinder
- Dolly Edith Irene Russell
- Donald Winston Dorsett
- Edna Mae Tinibu
- Elcina Lavern Duncombe
- Emily Annette Demeritte
- Eric Dannie Clarke
- Eugene Anthony Cartwright
- Felton Alonzo Pritchard
- Fred Russell Jr. (Posthumously)
- Frederick Andrew Taylor
- Gaye Major-Boskowski
- Glynn Kennedy Lightbourne
- Harold Frankly Bosfield
- Herbert Wellington Bain
- Dr. Hethann Higgin
- Ivan Durvard Morley
- Kermit Mullings
- Kermit Eugene Saunders
- Larry Howard Russell
- Leslie Calvin Forbes
- Lionel Henzil Gilbert (Posthumously)
- Lithera Danziel Dean Coakley
- Livingtone Godfrey Barry
- Lucitas Cleophas Greene
- Elder Lyman James Cash
- Marcel Elizabeth Hamilton-Sands
- Marvin Anthony Newbold
- Maxine Claudette Leary-Rolle
- Michael Alexander Curry
- Neville Robert Moss
- Osbourne Ferguson
- Patrick Anthony Musgrove
- Philemon Rudolph Wilson
- Philip Howard Mossalina Williamson
- Ranford Bertie Johnson
- Rex Allan Adderley
- Ricardo Anthony Lightbourn
- Rodger O’Brian Smith
- Samuel Moon Higgs
- Dr. Shawn Cordell Thurston I
- Sidney Cornelius Barr
- Stanley Benjamin Pinder
- Walter Vanzola Evans
- Warren Kendal Anderson
- Wenzel Alexander Kerr
- Wesley Ishmael Rolle
- Winslow Basil Moss
- Winton Wellington Roberts
- Yorick Oswald Pinder
Order of Lignum Vitae
- Kai Jones
- Michael Ferguson
- Valdez J. Edgecombe
Distinguished Service Medal
- Agnes McKenzie
- Albert Simmons
- Alice Clarissa Watson
- Alice Wells
- Almeda Rosetta Wells J.P
- Alvera Louise Russell
- Andra C. Smith
- Andrew William Demeritte
- Andrew Andy Gardiner II
- Angie Anya Collie
- Annis Louise Antrobus
- Anthony Andrew Mortimer
- Audrey Hanna
- Averell Jason Mortimer
- Barbara Knowles
- Barry King
- Bernard Lancelot Evans (Posthumously)
- Betty Mae Bain
- Beulahmae Fowler
- Bloneva Adderley
- Bloneva Hunter
- Brenville Alexander Miller Sr.
- Bruce Adderley
- Calvin Bernard Brown
- Candice McGregory
- Carl Eugene Rolle
- Carla Natashia Henderson
- Carolyn Cooper
- Catherine Naomi Roberts
- Cedric Smith
- Charity Armbrister-McKenzie
- Charles Chuck Poitier
- Charles Campbell
- Charles Melvin Marcellus Taylor
- Cheryl Ann Laing JP
- Cheryl Turnquest
- Chypianna McKinney
- Clifford Alexander Cooper
- Clifford Strachan (Posthumously)
- Clifford O’Brian Strachan
- Cordell Salathial Thompson
- Cyntheretta Marie Miller
- Daisy Walker-Hanson
- Daniel Nottage
- Darnley Dacosta Sealy
- Deborah Forbes
- Denise Reckley
- Sergeant Derick Bradley Bodie
- Dien Laurie Margaret Fountain-Bailey
- Dollymae Elizabeth Petty
- Donna Mae Humes
- Dorcas Mitchell
- Dorothy Eloise Saunders-Knowles
- Dorothy Rowena Ward-Johnson
- Dorothy Eileen Bethel-Patton
- Superintendent Doyle Livingston Burrows
- Dwayne Marty Fox
- Earnel Rollington Hanna II
- Ebbie Juan Shearer-Jackson
- Ed Solomon Armbrister
- Edda Mae Morley-Weech
- Eddison Oswald Laing
- Edgar David Bonimy
- Edith Rosalie Bain
- Edmond O’Brien Bethel
- Edwin Oswald Knowles
- Eldred Delano Saunders
- Elvy Lynette Rolle-Armbrister
- Ernestine Joy Williams
- Ernestine B. Stubbs
- Esdale Underwood
- Estelle Elizabeth Pinder
- Ethelbert Rahming
- Ethelyn Theodora Morley
- Inspector Etric White Sr.
- Etric Lloyd Bannister
- Ettamae Castella Veronica Jones
- Eugie Cora Cadet
- Eurena Elizabeth Turner
- Felease Marie Knowles
- Florance Rolle
- Florence Ismay Ferguson
- Frances Patricia Thompson-Friend
- Franklin Wellington Williams
- Frederick Lunn
- Frederick Bernard Neilly
- Gary Anthon Smith
- George Edward Thompson
- Minister George Wilson Cornish (Posthumously)
- Elder George Glenward Edwards
- Gerald Ulysses Stevens
- Gerald Wells
- Glenn V. Bannister
- Gloria Eleanor Gilbert
- Godfrey Gray
- Godfrey Pinder
- Reverend Deacon Gregory Harcourt Taylor
- James Layman Hadley Forbes
- Harris McKenzie II
- Ian Vaughn Knowles
- Iva Loretta Strachan
- Jacqueline Louise Sturrup
- James Edwin Smith
- Janeen McQueen
- Janett Poitier
- Janice Elizabeth Grant
- Jeanine Maria Bailou
- Jedrick Livingston
- Jeffrey Jerome Randall
- Jeffrey Leroy Evans
- John Norris Carey
- John Henry B. Cooper II
- John Pople
- Joseph A. Romer
- Judith Melony Taylor-Dawkins
- Kay Moxey
- Kayla Lynn Cooper
- Kendal George McPhee
- King Alphonso Johnson
- Lerman Rolle
- Leroy Henry Barrington Archer
- Linda Denise Evans
- Linda McQuilla Turnquest
- Linda Ford
- Louise Saunders
- Louise Yvonne Williams-Sears
- Lucinda Priscilla Cooper-Petch
- Lucy Smith
- Luther Simeon Rolle
- Lynnmore Elizabeth Wells
- Mack Alfred Hall
- Margaret Ellen Curry
- Margaret Elizabeth Barr
- Marguerita Elizabeth Cornish
- Marie Griffin
- Mario V.V. Cartwright
- Marionette Patricia Cartwright
- Mary Madrene Clarke-Knowles
- Mary Fearless Hoyte
- Maxine Albertha Brown-Newton
- Maxine Jeanette Ritchie
- Maxwell Hubert Armbrister
- Michael Anthony Young
- Mizpah Marina Davis
- Monique Elizabeth Leary
- Monique Greene
- Mynez Vernette Cargill-Sherman
- Naomi Cumberbatch
- Naomi Ellis
- Nell Wildgoose
- Noel Vandyke Pratt
- Nora Melinda Hanna-Knowles
- Nora Patricia Albury
- Olga Alvetta Clarke-King
- Olive Claudette Wilson
- Oria Woods-Knowles
- Patricia Therese Mortimer
- Patricia Cynthia Sands
- Paul Simmons, JP
- Percy Rolle
- Prenell Ambrister
- Rachel Maxine Rolle
- Rachel Louise Culmer
- Raymond Ormand Smith
- Regina Patricia Parcotti
- Reuben Wakefield Goodman
- Reynardo McPhee
- Ricardo Emil Crawford
- Robert Roberts
- Rodney Saunders
- Roland Ferguson
- Rolean Eleanor Forbes
- Roscoe Henry William Weech
- Ruth Deborah Fox-Smith
- Ruth Naomi Flowers
- Bishop Samuel A. Ellis (Posthumously)
- Sarah Janette Gardiner
- Sheila Gloria Cox
- Sherry Ann Beneby
- Sidney Bobby Fernander
- Starlene Louise Nairn
- Stephanie Dianne Miller
- Stephen Al Brennen
- Sylvia Zetta Poitier
- Tasha Fanada Bullard-Hamilton
- Terry Marilyn Rolle
- Trevor Elmo Seifert
- Valerie Percentie
- Vernice Helen Forbes
- Viterio Fitzgerald Austin
- Warren Ettinnie Ambrister
- Warren Leonard Rodgers
- Wayne Harold Miller
- Wendell Lionel Barry
- Winston Solomon Bonaby, CM
Medals for Acts of Bravery
- Delano Clarke
- Elijah Conrad Wood
- Ricardo Martin
- Shaolin Bartholomew Rolle
Governor-General Award
GOLD
- Cleomi Turner
- Jared Forbes
- Assistant Superintendent of Police Craig Hepburn
- Sergeant Juan Pratt
SILVER
- Jeffery Edgecombe
- Cheryl Brown
- Kurt Morris
BRONZE
- Di’Quel Davis
- Staretta Spence
- Caroline Smith