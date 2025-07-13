THE NATIONAL HONOURS ARE ANNOUNCED

Now declared a National Hero, Pompey Rolle of Steventon, Exuma

Government House has announced the names of those honoured in this year’s National Honours announced on Independence Day each year. Heading the list is Pompey the slave who led the revolt in 1830 from Steventon, Exuma who is now declared a national hero of The Bahamas. The entire list follows:

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR GENERAL

GOVERNMENT HOUSE, MOUNT FITZWILLIAM

BAILLOU ROAD AND DUKE STREET

NASSAU, BAHAMAS

PRESS RELEASE:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

In accordance with the provisions of the National Honours Act, Her Excellency, the Governor-General, The Most Honourable Dame Cynthia Pratt, O.N., G.C.M.G., Chancellor of the Societies of Honour, is pleased to announce the 2025 conferral of awards under the National Honours Act to Citizens of The Bahamas.

Order of National Hero

Pompey Rolle

Pompey’s Revolt

In 1830, 77 Slaves on Lord Rolle’s plantation in Steventon, Exuma, were given only one week’s notice that they were going to be relocated from Exuma to Cat Island. The Response was a rebellion initiated by a 32 year old slave name Pompey. The enslaved African men and women fled to the bush rather than be moved before they could harvest their crops. When provisions ran out, 44 of them returned and seized Lord Rolle’s salt boat. With Pompey at the helm, they headed for Nassau, hoping to appeal to anti-slavery Governor, Carmichael Smith. Apprehended en route, they were thrown into the Nassau workhouse, tried, and found guilty.

Being appalled by the harsh treatment the slaves were receiving, and learning that the move had been illegal in the first place, the Governor had Pompey and his followers returned to Exuma where they were greeted with mass celebration. Further disruptions by the slaves led to the Government making an example of Pompey and publicly giving him 39 lashes.

Today, only a few walls of the jailhouse remain as a reminder of those dark days at Steventon, Exuma.

Order of The Bahamas

COMPANION

Dr. Anthony Farrington

Bishop Delton Dewitt Fernander, CMG

Earl Deveaux

Pastor Francis M. Carey

Jackson Burnside

Leslie Osbourne Miller

Moses Allec Johnson

Neko Grant

Percy Francis

Peter John Bernard Bethell

Stan Burnside

Theresa Moxey-Ingraham

Winston Cooper

Order of Excellence

Ernest Rumer

Sandra Buckner

Order of Distinction

COMPANION

Andrew Alan Strachan

Abraham Lincoln Butler

Agatha Katrina Marcelle

Allworth Rolle

Dr. Andrée Garnell Hanna

Ann Crosby Bootle

Anthony Rolle Seymour (Posthumously)

Antoinette Thompson (Posthumously)

Archie Nairn

Austin Alexander Mills (Posthumously)

Barbara Gertrude Thompson

The Rev’d Canon Basil L. Tynes

Bradley Lester Armbrister (Posthumously)

Camille Lady Elaine Liverpool-Barnett

Carla Delice Nerina Rodgers, B.Ed., M.Sc

Carlon Antwan Bethell

Dr. Carlos Gregory Reid

Carolyn Patricia Rolle

Cecil Jeffrey Thompson

Charles A.P Smith

Charles Turnquest

Charles Tindley Moxey (Posthumously)

Chavano Rainer Hield

Reverend Christopher King

Clara Jane McPhee

Claudette Allens

Cora Esterlyn Bain-Colebrooke

Cynthia Donaldson

Daniel Strachan

Darrin Merv Woods

David R. Davis

David Frederick Bowe

Deandre Ayton

Deanza Alexander Cunningham

Donald Maury McCartney

Donella Carolyn Bodie

Ellison Thompson

Erskin Alster Wells

Eugene Nelson Bonamy

Eugene Michael Poitier

Evangeline Louise Wood (Posthumously)

Reverend Everette Hart, JP

Felamease Ettamae Sawyer

Felix Nathaniel Stubbs, MBE

Commodore Floyd Paul Moxey

Frances Ledee

Franklin McArthur Ferguson

Franklyn Leroy Stuart

Garth Hilbert King

Gene Pandora McKinney-Smith

Genetha Marissa Young-Curry

Gurth Archer

Harcourt Turnquest

Harriet Louise Pratt

Hartley Eugene Thompson

Helen Lauretta Adderley- Ebong

Hezekiah Nemore John Dean

Iris Jane Dean

Ivan Ranfurly Brown

J. Maria Doris Thompson

Jack Albert Thompson

Jacqueline Carey-Knowles

James Shearer

James Alexander Clarke

James Alexander Carey

Jazz Chisholm

John Clayton Stuart

Johnnie Leon Butler

Jonquel Jones

Julia Patricia Wilson-Bain

Kendrick Livingstone Williams

Kirkwood Ellsworth Taylor

Laurene Athena Clarke

Lenora Jane Black

Reverend Lenox Edward Green

Leon Randolph Williams

Lois Marie Symonette

Lucy Alfine Adderley

Madge Antonio Wood Guilaume (Posthumously)

Margaret R. Guilaume (Posthumously)

Mary Elizabeth Russell

Mildred Roberts

Mildred Rowena Turner

Myrton Eloise King

Captain Natasha Deborah Miller

Newton Raymond McDonald

Pamula Emily Mills

Patrice Arnette Thompson-Major

Patrick James Seymour

Paul Eugene Turnquest

Paula Aretha Pratt-Mortimer

Philip Anthony Turner

Raymond Livingston Winder

Rhoda Mae Grant

Ricardo Davis

Richard Howard Pinder

Roland Joshua Smith

Roosevelt Butler

Dr. Ruth Louise Sumner

Samuel Rupert Williams

Commissioner of Police Shanta Emily Knowles

Sharon Diana Cartwright

Sherril Paulette Woods

Sherry Dianne Brown-Benjamin

Captain Shonedel Michael Pinder

Simon Wilson

Sonny Johnson (Posthumously)

Captain Stephen Marcelles Russell

Steven Gardiner

Ulric Hughwillard Ferguson, JP

Vernita Johnson

Veta Febrenda Brown

Victoria Elthreda Wallace-Wright

Winston McFarlane Campbell

Yvonne Loretta Ward

OFFICER

Ashley Anthony Rolle

Reverend Father Berkley John Smith

Bloneva Patricia Adderley-Rolle

Boisie Oral Rolle

Carlton Wright

Constance Hinee Miller

Ernest Barr

Evelyn Major

Fonswit Alexander Stubbs

Karen Gladys Isabel Rigby

Kirkwood Andrews

Maxwell Butler

Paula May McGregor

Sharon L. Poitier

Warren Seymour

MEMBER

Charles William Major Jr

Diane Ellen Phillips

Simeon Outten

Valeria Debbie McKay-Seymour

Order of Merit

COMPANION

Anthony Arthur Hanna

Benjamin Edward Ferguson

Chapell Navado Whyms

Clyde Warren Sawyer

Edison Van Gifford Deleveaux

Emily Maybelline Osadebay

Erin Edwina Brown

Eugene Davis

Fredrick Brown

Fredricka Sharmaine King

Glenn Edward McPhee

Gregory Roland Brown

Helen Louise Hutchinson

Henry Wellington Daxon

Idamae Rowena Hanna

Ivan Ferguson

Jeremy Lockhart MacVean

Jerome Leon Knowles

Dr. John Carey

Katherine Elizabeth Beneby

Kelly Burrows

Majorie Elizabeth Knowles-Coleby

Michael Delroy Simmons

Michael Lionel Hanna

Patricia Winiefred Moxey

Paul Clayton Bevans

Phillip Charles Clarke

Quincy Pratt

Sandra Veronica Hutcheson-Neville

Shawn Lyden Dwight Adderley

Sonia Natasha Miller

OFFICER

Assistant Commissioner of Police Advardo Livingstone Dames

Alisa Annette Streather-Robinson

Andrew Livingston Rolle

Anthony Curtis

Anton Grayson Rahming

Arthur Alexander Morris

Ashwood Wakefield Turnquest

Barbara Patricia Hepburn-Reckley

Berne Clement Wright

Cheryl Denise Bethel

Cheryl Marie Bain

Christopher James Mackey

Damaris Deloris Thompson

Daphne Lewis-Barr

Darville Duffield Walkine

Dayane Wilson

Delton Charles Bain

Derek Anthony Christie

Derek Arthur Richardson

Derrick Glenwill Ferguson

Dorothy Maxine Butler-Lightbourne (Posthumously)

Edwin Charles Fountain

Ellen Rosemary McCartney

Enoch Reginald Gaitor

Grace Turner

Granville Adderley

Harvey Andrew Sweeting

Lambert Alexander Campbell

Leon Washington Johnson

Macgregor Norton Robertson

Malcolm Maxwell Adderley

Mareno Clarkson Hinds

Maxwell Marans Lloyd

Michael Micah Saunders

Milton Junior Munroe

Omar Saunders

Palma Stubbs-Pratt (Posthumously)

Patricia Joyce Newbold

Patrick Alexander McNeil

Ralph Allcoysius Seymour

Raphael Deleveaux

Raymond Lemond Wesley Gray

Reuben Simeon Smith

Ricardo Curtis

Sandra Marita Moncur

Sharon Regina Bullard-Ferguson

Solomon Norman Cash

Stephanie Elizabeth Dean

Stephen Ulric Rolle

Warren Stafford Bain

Wendell John Cleare

William Bernard Sturrup

Yorick Lawrence Carroll

MEMBER

Adrian Fox

Alexandra Maillis-Lynch

Angela Maria Bain

Annaleta Elaine Swann

Anthony Patrick Foster

Anthony Asaph Newbold

Anthony Rodney Forbes

Antoine St. Louis

Arlington Williams

Arnold Franklyn Bain

Arnsel Tyrone Johnson

Athama Mulend Dasmend Bowe

Audrea Opal Denise Scavella (Posthumously)

Audrey Mae Cooper (Posthumously)

Berkley Lorenz Thompson

Bernadette Burnside-Godet

Carolyn Lillian Bowe

Cleavert Robert Bain

Cressel Patrick Morley (Posthumously)

Cynthia Louise Major-Hall

David Duncombe

Denise Leonora Pinder

Dolly Edith Irene Russell

Donald Winston Dorsett

Edna Mae Tinibu

Elcina Lavern Duncombe

Emily Annette Demeritte

Eric Dannie Clarke

Eugene Anthony Cartwright

Felton Alonzo Pritchard

Fred Russell Jr. (Posthumously)

Frederick Andrew Taylor

Gaye Major-Boskowski

Glynn Kennedy Lightbourne

Harold Frankly Bosfield

Herbert Wellington Bain

Dr. Hethann Higgin

Ivan Durvard Morley

Kermit Mullings

Kermit Eugene Saunders

Larry Howard Russell

Leslie Calvin Forbes

Lionel Henzil Gilbert (Posthumously)

Lithera Danziel Dean Coakley

Livingtone Godfrey Barry

Lucitas Cleophas Greene

Elder Lyman James Cash

Marcel Elizabeth Hamilton-Sands

Marvin Anthony Newbold

Maxine Claudette Leary-Rolle

Michael Alexander Curry

Neville Robert Moss

Osbourne Ferguson

Patrick Anthony Musgrove

Philemon Rudolph Wilson

Philip Howard Mossalina Williamson

Ranford Bertie Johnson

Rex Allan Adderley

Ricardo Anthony Lightbourn

Rodger O’Brian Smith

Samuel Moon Higgs

Dr. Shawn Cordell Thurston I

Sidney Cornelius Barr

Stanley Benjamin Pinder

Walter Vanzola Evans

Warren Kendal Anderson

Wenzel Alexander Kerr

Wesley Ishmael Rolle

Winslow Basil Moss

Winton Wellington Roberts

Yorick Oswald Pinder

Order of Lignum Vitae

Kai Jones

Michael Ferguson

Valdez J. Edgecombe

Distinguished Service Medal

Agnes McKenzie

Albert Simmons

Alice Clarissa Watson

Alice Wells

Almeda Rosetta Wells J.P

Alvera Louise Russell

Andra C. Smith

Andrew William Demeritte

Andrew Andy Gardiner II

Angie Anya Collie

Annis Louise Antrobus

Anthony Andrew Mortimer

Audrey Hanna

Averell Jason Mortimer

Barbara Knowles

Barry King

Bernard Lancelot Evans (Posthumously)

Betty Mae Bain

Beulahmae Fowler

Bloneva Adderley

Bloneva Hunter

Brenville Alexander Miller Sr.

Bruce Adderley

Calvin Bernard Brown

Candice McGregory

Carl Eugene Rolle

Carla Natashia Henderson

Carolyn Cooper

Catherine Naomi Roberts

Cedric Smith

Charity Armbrister-McKenzie

Charles Chuck Poitier

Charles Campbell

Charles Melvin Marcellus Taylor

Cheryl Ann Laing JP

Cheryl Turnquest

Chypianna McKinney

Clifford Alexander Cooper

Clifford Strachan (Posthumously)

Clifford O’Brian Strachan

Cordell Salathial Thompson

Cyntheretta Marie Miller

Daisy Walker-Hanson

Daniel Nottage

Darnley Dacosta Sealy

Deborah Forbes

Denise Reckley

Sergeant Derick Bradley Bodie

Dien Laurie Margaret Fountain-Bailey

Dollymae Elizabeth Petty

Donna Mae Humes

Dorcas Mitchell

Dorothy Eloise Saunders-Knowles

Dorothy Rowena Ward-Johnson

Dorothy Eileen Bethel-Patton

Superintendent Doyle Livingston Burrows

Dwayne Marty Fox

Earnel Rollington Hanna II

Ebbie Juan Shearer-Jackson

Ed Solomon Armbrister

Edda Mae Morley-Weech

Eddison Oswald Laing

Edgar David Bonimy

Edith Rosalie Bain

Edmond O’Brien Bethel

Edwin Oswald Knowles

Eldred Delano Saunders

Elvy Lynette Rolle-Armbrister

Ernestine Joy Williams

Ernestine B. Stubbs

Esdale Underwood

Estelle Elizabeth Pinder

Ethelbert Rahming

Ethelyn Theodora Morley

Inspector Etric White Sr.

Etric Lloyd Bannister

Ettamae Castella Veronica Jones

Eugie Cora Cadet

Eurena Elizabeth Turner

Felease Marie Knowles

Florance Rolle

Florence Ismay Ferguson

Frances Patricia Thompson-Friend

Franklin Wellington Williams

Frederick Lunn

Frederick Bernard Neilly

Gary Anthon Smith

George Edward Thompson

Minister George Wilson Cornish (Posthumously)

Elder George Glenward Edwards

Gerald Ulysses Stevens

Gerald Wells

Glenn V. Bannister

Gloria Eleanor Gilbert

Godfrey Gray

Godfrey Pinder

Reverend Deacon Gregory Harcourt Taylor

James Layman Hadley Forbes

Harris McKenzie II

Ian Vaughn Knowles

Iva Loretta Strachan

Jacqueline Louise Sturrup

James Edwin Smith

Janeen McQueen

Janett Poitier

Janice Elizabeth Grant

Jeanine Maria Bailou

Jedrick Livingston

Jeffrey Jerome Randall

Jeffrey Leroy Evans

John Norris Carey

John Henry B. Cooper II

John Pople

Joseph A. Romer

Judith Melony Taylor-Dawkins

Kay Moxey

Kayla Lynn Cooper

Kendal George McPhee

King Alphonso Johnson

Lerman Rolle

Leroy Henry Barrington Archer

Linda Denise Evans

Linda McQuilla Turnquest

Linda Ford

Louise Saunders

Louise Yvonne Williams-Sears

Lucinda Priscilla Cooper-Petch

Lucy Smith

Luther Simeon Rolle

Lynnmore Elizabeth Wells

Mack Alfred Hall

Margaret Ellen Curry

Margaret Elizabeth Barr

Marguerita Elizabeth Cornish

Marie Griffin

Mario V.V. Cartwright

Marionette Patricia Cartwright

Mary Madrene Clarke-Knowles

Mary Fearless Hoyte

Maxine Albertha Brown-Newton

Maxine Jeanette Ritchie

Maxwell Hubert Armbrister

Michael Anthony Young

Mizpah Marina Davis

Monique Elizabeth Leary

Monique Greene

Mynez Vernette Cargill-Sherman

Naomi Cumberbatch

Naomi Ellis

Nell Wildgoose

Noel Vandyke Pratt

Nora Melinda Hanna-Knowles

Nora Patricia Albury

Olga Alvetta Clarke-King

Olive Claudette Wilson

Oria Woods-Knowles

Patricia Therese Mortimer

Patricia Cynthia Sands

Paul Simmons, JP

Percy Rolle

Prenell Ambrister

Rachel Maxine Rolle

Rachel Louise Culmer

Raymond Ormand Smith

Regina Patricia Parcotti

Reuben Wakefield Goodman

Reynardo McPhee

Ricardo Emil Crawford

Robert Roberts

Rodney Saunders

Roland Ferguson

Rolean Eleanor Forbes

Roscoe Henry William Weech

Ruth Deborah Fox-Smith

Ruth Naomi Flowers

Bishop Samuel A. Ellis (Posthumously)

Sarah Janette Gardiner

Sheila Gloria Cox

Sherry Ann Beneby

Sidney Bobby Fernander

Starlene Louise Nairn

Stephanie Dianne Miller

Stephen Al Brennen

Sylvia Zetta Poitier

Tasha Fanada Bullard-Hamilton

Terry Marilyn Rolle

Trevor Elmo Seifert

Valerie Percentie

Vernice Helen Forbes

Viterio Fitzgerald Austin

Warren Ettinnie Ambrister

Warren Leonard Rodgers

Wayne Harold Miller

Wendell Lionel Barry

Winston Solomon Bonaby, CM

Medals for Acts of Bravery

Delano Clarke

Elijah Conrad Wood

Ricardo Martin

Shaolin Bartholomew Rolle

Governor-General Award

GOLD

Cleomi Turner

Jared Forbes

Assistant Superintendent of Police Craig Hepburn

Sergeant Juan Pratt

SILVER

Jeffery Edgecombe

Cheryl Brown

Kurt Morris

BRONZE