CARICOM ON WORLD PEACE AND ISRAEL AND GAZA

The CARICOM Heads of Government meeting wrapped up its 49th session in Montego Bay, Jamaica on Tuesday 8 July 2025. The conference was headed by Prime Minister Andrew Holeness of Jamaica. While much of the conference focused on internal CARICOM matters, the conference was most concerned about events in Gaza where killing and genocide of Palestinians continues apace without any let or hindrance. The conference called for an end to hostilities and asked that peace be restored to the region within a two state solution where Palestine would have the right to its independence and sovereignty.