THE ANTI IMMGRANT CLIMATE IN THE U S GETS WORSE

There is an odious media commentator by the name of Ann Coulter on Fox Television in the United States who said in a social media post that in America they just didn’t kill enough of the Indians. She was referring by Indians to the native Americans who were displaced by Europeans when they landed without an invitation in what is now the United States of America. The irony is that the democracy that they founded did not consider all men equal. They had black slaves who worked for free. Women could not vote. They killed the aboriginal populations at will and removed them from their lands without regard to legal provisions. This is what people of colour face in the US today. You do not know who is going to jump out at a black person or brown person and kill them on the streets of America. All nations black and white have warned their citizens that people are being removed from the US and sent back home without regard to legal provisions that prevent abuse and protect the rights of individuals. It is a very difficult time. The Bahamas government has warned its own citizens to exercise extreme caution when in the United States.