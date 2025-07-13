THE U S DOES NOT WANT US TO SIGN THE DEAL

Before the Prime Minister of The Bahamas looked to China to get the money by loan to build a new hospital in Nassau, he asked the foreign ministry to look to the United States to provide the 300 million dollars that the country needed. The United States considered it then came back and said they could not provide the loan. Now the loan agreement is signed with the Chinese who will provide 200 million dollars to build the structure. The U S objected privately and have been on a campaign throughout our country to prevent the country from buying Chinese equipment and taking Chinese money. It is quite sad that things have come to this. Money knows no colour. We need the hospital and we need to get it as quickly as funding will allow.