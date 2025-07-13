THE DEAL FOR THE HOSPITAL WITH THE CHINESE

Congratulations to Health Minister Michael Darville and Prime Minister Philip Davis for getting the 200 million U S dollar loan from the Chinese across the line to get the new hospital in New Providence built. This was a signature promise of the last campaign and we are in the midst of the next campaign. Not a moment too soon. The loan was signed over the objections of the United States who were first asked to provide the money but could not. The structure is to be built by Chinese money but the equipment it appears may be financed by the Americans. We shall see. Let’s hope that shovels are in the ground sooner rather than later, and the hospital is a reality as soon as possible. The signing took place on Friday 11 July 2025 at the office of the Prime Minister.