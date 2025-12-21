THE PARLIAMENT OPENS IN ST LUCIA

There are 15 members of the Parliament’s lower House in St Lucia, the Caribbean island nation. The general election was held on 1 December 2025. The results, the governing St Lucia Labour Party won 14 of the 15 seats. The Opposition party, led by former Prime Minister Allen Chastanet won 1 seat. It was a wipe out. It appears that the population is happy and satisfied with what the governing party of Philip Pierre has done. Foreign Minister of The Bahamas Fred Mitchell paid an official visit to St Lucia to represent the Prime Minister Philip Davis at the official opening of the Parliament in St Lucia on Tuesday 16 December 2025 and to hold informal discussions on relations in the CARICOM region. The Bahamas is considering appointing an Ambassador to the OECS countries that include St Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and Dominica. Watching the tradition of the opening of Parliament, a replica of other ceremonies in CARICOM countries and in the fashion of the British opening of Parliament, it is clear that the democratic traditions of the Caribbean region are strong. The democracy is strong. What is concerning now though is these small societies are more vulnerable than ever, fragile than ever. The United States is now engaged in a set of policies in the region that can topple all of this stability and there appears to be scant regard for all that has been accomplished in these peaceful societies and their democracies. Watching the old fashioned ceremonies and traditions in St Lucia, it is not impossible to wonder whether we are not watching another chapter of Gone With The Wind.