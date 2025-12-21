THE CARICOM REGION IN DISARRAY AND FEAR

The United States government without warning and without any thought about arguments about kith and kin announced unilaterally that it is banning the citizens of Dominica and Antigua and Barbuda from coming into the United States.

The reasons they gave were in a tortuously worded so called proclamation in which they accused the governments of those countries of not providing a secure enough vetting system for citizens of the country, particularly those who became citizens by investment

The Caribbean countries immediately responded by saying that the concerns of the United States were not warranted. They went further and indicated that the US Embassies accredited to their countries had assured them that the concerns that the country had about the programme were satisfied and then minutes later the unilateral proclamation.

Only two countries seem to have agreed that the present posture of the United States is correct: Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana. We can understand Guyana because they have the threat of Venezuela on their border. Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister has defended her policy on the basis of not wanting Trinidad’s citizens to be blocked from entering the United States. That would seem to be a legitimate fear.

CARICOM issued a statement calling for the United States to resume talks with the injured countries to resolve the situation.

Bottom line is the United States has the entire region in fear. Fear of a war and fear that if you speak up to disagree, that the United States will ban the citizens of that country from entering the United States.

