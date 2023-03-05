THE PHONEY DEMO IN MIAMI

A group of Bahamians linked to Lincoln Bain and Maria Daxon, have received permission for a demonstration in front of the consulate of the Bahamas in Miami. They falsely claim that they were prevented from demonstrating in The Bahamas. The truth is they are charged in The Bahamas with breaching the security cordon which protected the Leaders of Caricom. One of them checked into a hotel under an assumed name. He had earlier published a video threatening violence against Haitians in The Bahamas. Shen the ruse was discovered within the security cordon, he was arrested and charged before the courts. People are free to demonstrate in The Bahamas.