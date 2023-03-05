THE SHORTFALLS OF THE PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION

The figures sound all nice and neat and maybe this helps the overall ability of the country to raise money to pay for its services to the public but there is something wrong with a system that cannot seem to pay its bills. Fred Mitchell speaking at the House of Assembly on Thursday 2 March 2023, said that when he became Foreign Minister in 2021 he spoke to the Financial Secretary and asked him did he have the wherewithal to pay for the policies of the Foreign Ministry as the PLP envisaged it. The reply was yes. Mr. Mitchell said after that he had no further concerns about money. The Finance Ministry’s job was to find the money, he would execute the policies. He said when the country could not afford to take care of the Ministry’s expenses then he would stay home. Until then, the policies of the Ministry would be carried out as envisaged by the PLP’s Blue Print.