THE SHORTFALLS OF THE PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

The figures sound all nice and neat and maybe this helps the overall ability of the country to raise money to pay for its services to the public but there is something wrong with a system that cannot seem to pay its bills.  Fred Mitchell speaking at the House of Assembly on Thursday 2 March 2023, said that when he became Foreign Minister in 2021 he spoke to the Financial Secretary and asked him did he have the wherewithal to pay for the policies of the Foreign Ministry as the PLP envisaged it.  The reply was yes. Mr. Mitchell said after that he had no further concerns about money. The Finance Ministry’s job was to find the money, he would execute the policies.  He said when the country could not afford to take care of the Ministry’s expenses then he would stay home. Until then, the policies of the Ministry would be carried out as envisaged by the PLP’s Blue Print.

This Week's Posts

Fox Hill Congos Rush Out at the funeral service of Essie Ferguson

THE FNM WAR BREAKS OUT IN THE OPEN

A VISIT TO THE GRAND BAHAMA CHILDREN’S HOME

MITCHELL TO ARCHBISHOP: THE CHURCH MUST SPEAK UP

FRED MITCHELL ADDRESSES THE HOUSE ON FOREIGN AFFAIRS

ENFORCING THE IMMIGRATION LAWS

COMMODORE SMITH IS BURIED: A STELLAR CAREER ENDS

This Month's Posts

MITCHELL TO ARCHBISHOP: THE CHURCH MUST SPEAK UP

FRED MITCHELL ADDRESSES THE HOUSE ON FOREIGN AFFAIRS

ENFORCING THE IMMIGRATION LAWS

COMMODORE SMITH IS BURIED: A STELLAR CAREER ENDS

THE SHORTFALLS OF THE PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION

THE PHONEY DEMO IN MIAMI

Baby T’Anna

The International Black Women’s Public Policy Institute

Fire In Eastwood

Sidney

The International Black Women’s Public Policy Institute: Fred Mitchell

Fox Hill Farewell To Essie Ferguson

MITCHELL TO ARCHBISHOP: THE CHURCH MUST SPEAK UP

FRED MITCHELL ADDRESSES THE HOUSE ON FOREIGN AFFAIRS

ENFORCING THE IMMIGRATION LAWS

COMMODORE SMITH IS BURIED: A STELLAR CAREER ENDS

THE SHORTFALLS OF THE PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION

THE PHONEY DEMO IN MIAMI

Facebook-f Instagram