COMMODORE SMITH IS BURIED: A STELLAR CAREER ENDS

Current Commodore of the RBDF Raymond King pays his respects

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis paid his respects at Lying-in-Repose ceremonies for the late Commodore Leon Livingston Smith (Retired) CD, OBE, former Commander, Royal Bahamas Defence Force today at Bethel Brothers Morticians and Crematorium. Commodore Smith will have Full Military Honours at Christ Church Cathedral, Friday, March 3, beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Leader of the Opposition the Hon. Michael Pintard paid respects at Lying-in-Repose ceremonies for the late Commodore Leon Livingston Smith (Retired) CD, OBE, former Commander, Royal Bahamas Defence Force today at Bethel Brothers Morticians and Crematorium.

Leon Smith was the first Bahamian to head the Royal Bahamas Defence Force from 1983 to 1997. When his life ended two weeks ago in Nassau on 26 January 2023, he left behind him a stellar set of achievements as the once guardian of our borders both as a police officer and then head of the marine unit of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and as the Commodore of the RBDF. The country buried him on Friday 3 March 2023 with full military honours from the Christ Church Cathedral, the end of a stellar career, and a life of service to king and country.