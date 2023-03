The Minister for Immigration Keith Bell announced a raft of immigration measures designed to settle the country over the demand whipped up by the miscreants Lincoln Bain and Maria Daxon, aka the Bobbsey Twits, over migration. The Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell, speaking in the House on Thursday 2 March 2023, urged the country to take a balanced approach to migration. We must be careful, he said, not to engender hatred and discrimination and violence toward migrants.