THE PLATFORM FOR FOX HILL PLP

Fred Mitchell, The Chairman of the PLP and the candidate for the PLP in Fox Hill launched the platform for the PLP n Fox Hill. This took place in the presence of Prime Minister Philip Davis and Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper at the opening of the PLP’s headquarters in Fox Hill on Friday 10 April 2026. Here is what he said in summary:

Number one on my list is healthcare, including a dental care programme for Sandilands Primary School. We have an aging and mature population in Fox Hill. Next is the maintenance and upkeep of the public schools, land title reformation, social service and pension reform, fixing the roads and lights on the streets and parks, cleaning and upgrading the environment in particular moving derelict cars and ridding the area of rats. A new community meeting space in Congo town. Violence interruption programmes in an upgraded Fox Hill Community Centre.