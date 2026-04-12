POLICEMEN HONOURED FOR THEIR SERVICE

Police officers who serve in the diplomatic protection service were honoured with the Lynden Pindling medal for leadership at a ceremony at Government House on Thursday 9 April 2026 by the Governor General Dame Cynthia Pratt. The Officers were thanked for their work by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell who said that the officers worked beyond the call of duty and as the term was coming to an end, the government simply wanted to say thank you. The officers honoured on that day were: Asp Bernard Ferguson Jr, Inspectors Garth Butler, Victor Acreus, Cudson Capron, Rashad Taylor from the Foreign Service. The Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles joined the occasion.