AN AMERICAN MAN IS ARRESTED FOR MURDER SUSPICION

There was a strange tale told in Abaco, the northern island of The Bahamas last week. A man claimed that he was rowing with his wife from one of the cays in Abaco to the mainland, and that his wife fell overboard and could not be found. It sounded so suspicious a story that family, friends and ultimately the police got involved. There was apparently a history of domestic disputes. The wife’s body was later found. Now the man is under arrest for the suspected murder of his wife. Brian Hooker, a 58-year-old American man, was arrested in The Bahamas in connection with the death of his wife, Lynette Hooker.