THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE PLP AND FNM ON CONTRACTS

The Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard has been in the press over the past week talking about contracts under the procurement practices of the government under the PLP. The FNM has this fascination with these public accountability statutes that have added a layer of bureaucracy to the already over layered bureaucracy of the government of The Bahamas. That is partly why nothing gets done. The PLP made it clear when the act was passed for public procurement under the FNM that the only way it would support the act is if it preserved the right for no bid or single source contracts. That said, it was done. Now when the government uses the act under that provision that the FNM passed, it is suddenly an issue. The reason is philosophical. The PLP believes that the ordinary man must get an opportunity to get a hand up. That is the first thing and these public procurement practices often end up with new entrants into the field not being able to compete. Next, the efficiencies of the demand for infrastructure require fast action. The government can rely on public private partnerships to fund projects because it is quicker and easier on cash flow. Lastly, there is a social benefit for new entrants getting a chance to bid. What is most unfortunate in the Leader of the Opposition’s act last week, was the invasion of the privacy of many businesses who are now in the political cross hairs simply because they did government work. Further, Michael Pintard ought to get his facts straight and learn to keep his counsel instead of blabbing all over the place and embarrassing himself and his party.