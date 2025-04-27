THE PLP ON ADRIAN WHITE

The Progressive Liberal Party issued the following statement in answer to comments made by Adrian White FNM MP that sensible people vote for the FNM and the only constituency that did not vote FNM was the constituency of Englerston Mr. White later apologized for the remarks when he was called out about the remarks. The PLP’s statement on 23rd April 2025 reads in part:

“In a moment that stripped bare his contempt for ordinary Bahamians, Mr. White implied that only residents of St. Anne’s and Killarney two of the wealthiest constituencies in the country are sensible voters.

“What message is he sending? That Bahamians in Bain Town, in Englerston, in Cat Island, in Golden Gates, or in any other constituency not historically FNM lack sense? That their voices matter less? That their votes are somehow beneath his?

“This is not a gaffe. This is who Adrian White is. Arrogant. Detached. Dripping with class prejudice. And clearly deluded enough to think that public service means belittling the very people he’s supposed to represent.

“His words reveal a dangerous mindset, one where power is preserved for the privileged, and democracy is reserved for the few. It is precisely this type of thinking that has bred division and disenchantment in our politics.

“Adrian White has shown us exactly who he is. And if the FNM refuses to disown his words, then we will know exactly who they are too.

“Every Bahamian matters. Every vote counts. And we will not sit quietly while a pampered MP from St. Anne’s tries to write off the rest of the country as fools.”