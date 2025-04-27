GLENYS HANNA MARTIN ON ADRIAN WHITE

There is no doubt that Adrian White, MP for St Ann’s and an FNM, made a mess for himself with his comment on radio that only sensible vote for the FNM. The PLP issued a statement condemning the statement. The MP responded that he had all been misunderstood and if anyone was offended than he was apologizing. He should have given an unqualified apology for the stupidity, insensitivity and racism that underlined the remark. It was particularly insulting to the people of the Englerston consistency. According to him, they were the only people who had never voted FNM. The radio commentator asked so does that mean that the people of Englerston were stupid? Here is what the MP for Englerston Glenys Hanna Martin had to say on Wednesday 23 April 2025 as reported by The Tribune:

“I think the member – just my advice – ought to consider making an apology to the people of Englerston. Because in his innuendo, either direct or indirect, is an assertion that the people of Englerston ain’t got no sense.

“People of Englerston are decent, hardworking and they play their part in developing the overall national profile positively in this nation.

“They are peaceful, they are industrious, they represent every sector in the economy… in the health-care sector, in education, in tourism, in the church, and as entrepreneurs.”

“The host of the show, his grandmother is from Englerston – Podoleo Street no less – and she produced a son who is the ambassador to the United States.”