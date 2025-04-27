WHERE WAS MINNIS ON EASTER HOLIDAY?

Hubert Minnis, the former Prime Minister under the FNM, is to be denied a nomination by the Free National Movement. This is his rewards for being an irritant in the side of the present leader of the Free National Movement Michael Pintard. Mr. Pintard is now the Member of Parliament for Marco City in Grand Bahama. It appears that Mr. Minnis has taken a decision, although he has not stated it explicitly. The convention is that you look at what a person does not wheat he says alone. He has said that he will run in the next general election. Most people think that this meant he would be running as an independent in the Killarney seat that he now olds. However, during the Easter holiday, he was seen in the Marco City constituency of Michael Pintard giving out Easter baskets. Could it be that he just might run against Michael Pintard in Marco City which is really a marginal seat? We live in interesting times.