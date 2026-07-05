THE PLP STRIKES BACK

It is clear that the strategy of the Free National Movement since the general election has not changed. They still believe that the manner from heaven is going to be some example of manifest crookedness by the PLP. So every opportunity the FNM gets in the House of Assembly, they are slinging mud. Now that the House is adjourned until the 16 September 2026, we wonder what these miscreants are going to do.

Last week they were at it again by seeking once more to introduce into the public domain a document sworn ex parte by a foreign agent that suggests nefarious activity in the House of Assembly. The PLP was having none of it.

Fred Mitchell, Chairman of the PLP, spoke right after the Leader of the Opposition on Monday 29 June 2026 and he laid them out. He told them that he had no embarrassment or pain about anything that the FNM had alleged. In fact he said, he was proud of our country and where we are on the cusp of our 53rd anniversary of independence.

The FNM is simply tiresome. Their leader has now been taken over by the man we call Mad Max from Long Island who according to Mr. Mitchell came to fight him following the debate in the House last week. This is what the FNM has come to.

The PLP’s Chairman struck back. He told the FNM that the only deal he knew about in the House of Assembly was when in 1977, it was revealed that MPs who were to become FNM partisans after being expelled from the PLP, counted cash monies from the proceeds of an illegal sale.

Mr. Mitchell ended by saying: “Crookedness resides in the FNM”

Number of hits for the week ending Saturday 4 July 2026 up to midnight:

Number of hits for the month of July up to Saturday July 2026 up to midnight:

Number of hits for the year 2026 up to Saturday 4 July 2026 up to midnight: