MAD MAX FROM LONG ISLAND UP IN YOUR FACE

Mad Max from Long Island, aka Andre Rollins, was at it again last week in the House of Assembly. He cannot help himself. He acts as though he has ADHD. He cannot keep still or quiet. In the House of Assembly on Monday 29 June 2026, he was at it again interrupting the Chairman the PLP as he spoke in the House. He got what he was looking for. Mr. Mitchell reported in the voice note to PLP followers on Wednesday 1 July 2026 that following the exchange in the House, the MP came up in his face as if he were a pugilist. Translation, he wanted to fight. But the quote of the late George Mackey is always apt in these circumstances: “Not only one woman born a crazy child; if you could play crazy, I could play crazy too.” Now we understand why Loretta Butler Turner, when she was Leader of the Opposition, rapped Mad Max up side his head.