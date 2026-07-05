MICHAEL PINTARD SAYS IT’S STUPID BUT NOT FALSE

The Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard had a bad week last week. He could not get his case off the ground. He got up when he spoke on the resolution to thank the Governor General for the speech from the throne on 29 June 2026, to try once again to introduce this document sworn by a foreign agent that makes allegations of wrong doing by an MP in the House of Assembly. He was blocked by Fred Mitchell. The MP for Fox Hill and Foreign Minister explained to the public that the document was not going to be allowed to be cloaked by the immunity of Parliament. The persons who were possibly defamed ought to have the right to bring an action against the FNMs who are circulating the nonsense in the document. Fred Mitchell accused Michael Pintard and his colleagues of defaming the country and working with the enemies of the country to ruin the reputation of the country. In a video note that Michael Pintard circulated on his Facebook page, he called the allegation by Mr. Mitchell stupid. But sometimes it’s not what you say, it’s what you don’t say that counts. What he didn’t say was that what Mr. Mitchell alleged was false.