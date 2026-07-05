PROGRESS IN THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

Fred Mitchell with BVI Premier Natalio Wheatley

Within CARICOM, The Bahamas is responsible for relations with the dependent territories and associated states. These are Bermuda, British Virgin Islands (BVI), Monserrat, Anguilla, Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos, Curacao, French Guiana, Martinique. As part of that remit, Mr. Mitchell was in the Virgin Islands for a three day official visit. He met with civil society and the government there to discuss the territory’s future. He pronounced himself satisfied that this was a political unit that fit every description of an independent and sovereign country. He said it was up to the people of BVI to determine what their future would be as a state. He pledged the assistance of CARICOM and The Bahamas to the ends that the people of BVI determined. The visit took place from1st July to 3rd July 2026 in Road Town, capital of BVI.