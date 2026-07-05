WITH PINTARD CAN HIS WORD BE TRUSTED?

Here we go again. Michael Pintard, the Leader of the Opposition, went to Philip Davis Prime Minister and asked whether or not he, the Prime Minister, was prepared to raise the allowance for the MP for St Anne’s who handles opposition business in the House. The Prime Minister indicated that he would but he would take the wider opportunity to revisit all allowances. The allowances have not changed in a generation. Neither have salaries. Now a row has broken out precipitated by the Nassau Guardian’s wicked vixen Candia Dames about salaries and whether or not salaries should be increased. No one was talking about salaries. Getting right into the debate was stupid Belinda Wilson, of the Bahamas Union of Teachers, who cannot ever resist to open her big fat trap to get into things that are not her business. It ended up with the Prime Minister stalled because the Leader of the Opposition, suddenly developed amnesia and like Pontius Pilate washed his hands of the matter. We suggest that the Prime Minister looks at these allowances. Let the Leader of the Opposition explain to his own MP for MICAL that has five remote islands why he would deny an increase in allowances to assist in the work for those five islands.