THE HEADS OF GOVERNMENT OF CARICOM TO MEET

Prime Minister Philip Davis will lead the delegation for The Bahamas to the Heads of Government meeting in St Lucia of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). The meeting will take place from 4 July to 8th July 2026. This will be the first meeting since the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Kamla Persad Bissessar trashed the body and said that it was a failure. It is not known whether she will attend the meeting. CARICOM is described by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of The Bahamas as the linchpin of the foreign relations of The Bahamas and its relationship with international partners. The meeting also comes at a difficult juncture with the United States of America, with the US seeking to export criminals from the US to the CARICOM countries and also threatening CARICOM countries that do not bow to pressure to end relations with Cuba.