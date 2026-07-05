AN IMPORTANT VOTE ON CUBA

There is a vote at the United Nations that comes up on 7 July 2026. This is a procedural vote on whether or not the United Nations should allow the government of Cuba to have a debate on the embargo that the United States has against Cuba that the Cuban government says is starving Cuba of food and medicine and its ability to participate in the world economy. The United States says that it should not go ahead, since there is already a vote that takes place in the fall on the embargo. They Cuban government says that what now obtains is further economic pressure that has created an emergency situation. The United States wants the CARICOM countries to vote no or to abstain. This is just procedural. If the vote succeeds then the debate will take place and there will be a vote on the substantive point in July. The US is also pressing CARICOM countries to vote no or abstain on the substantive vote as well.