FORMER PM LOSES HIS DEPOSIT

When you run for office in The Bahamas, you have to pay the sum of 400 dollars. This amount is refundable, if you get more than one sixth of the votes cast in the election. The press in The Bahamas published the list of those who lost their deposits in the last general election on 12 May 2026. Amongst the more prominent names was Hubert Minnis, the former Prime Minister, who was delisted by his FNM party and he ran as an independent. He didn’t cut the mustard and lost his deposit. Dr. Minnis explained in a long post on Facebook that he had to run as a matter of principle, having been unfairly rejected by the party he had led to a general election victory and having worked for it all of his political life. Not to be outdone, Mad Max, the MP for Long Island wrote a note in reply saying that Dr Minnis should be proud of his legacy having won with the most votes ever cast in a general election and he should instead try now to rebuild the great party that he was once a part of . This MP for Long island just can’t shut up.