YES! BUT, NOT NOW – FELIX SANDS WRITES FROM FREEPORT



The antecedents of the Free National Movement could be summed up in four words, Yes! But, Not Now. This is simply NO couched in good language. Those words and this disposition kept the FNM out of political power for 25 consecutive years,1967 – 1992 ; until they recruited a former PLP, The Hon. Hubert Ingraham to lead the undisciplined FNM out of the political doldrums to govern.

Today, as we approach the two-month mark of the PLP’S 33 – 8, election victory at the polls and prepare to celebrate our 53rd, Independence anniversary as a Sovereign Nation; the party of “Yes, but not now” is at it again. This was the mantra in 1973 as the country was preparing for Bahamian Independence. Today, just like yester year, it is still the mantra of today’s Free National Movement.

The country is in urgent need of two Public Hospital facilities. We are simply out of bed space. The FNM’s approach is to fix up and patch what we now have ignoring the social realities. In other words, yes, but not now. The people of the Bahamas rejected that notion on May 12th, nevertheless, the drum beat of NO continues.

The latest YES, but not now tirade from the leader of the opposition has to do with members of parliament allowances and salaries. This is proof positive that the leader of the opposition is swimming in deep water, and in over his head as a leader. This was a proposal by the government. The leader of the opposition only had to remain silent and allow the government to make the case. Without hearing the pros and the cons, he took the position of “No”, Not Now. The words of this scripture comes to mind; “When I was a child, I talked as a child, I thought as a child, I reasoned like a child. When I became man, I put away childish things.” 1st Corinthians 13:11.

Prime Minister Davis regards the salaries of the members of parliament as grossly inadequate; even their Duty allowances fall short, given the reality of Bahamian politics. The geography of the Bahamas dictate that we approach this subject with sobriety. Until the leader of the opposition is prepared to put away childish things, the government must go It Alone: to do what is right because it is the right thing to do.

According to the PLP chairman, visiting the five Southern Islands, the Logistics could cost as much as $30,000 for a two-day visit. This amount does not include visiting each island with some expressions of Goodwill in your hands inclusive of churches and schools.

If the Member of Parliament for the southern Bahamas visits his constituency three times a year, the base cost could run as much as $90,000. This does not include a constituency office in each island with someone in each island to administrate that office.

Prime Minister Davis, the same principle can be used for East Grand Bahama, Exuma and Cat Island. Now is the time to set things in order. The refrain of yes, but not now will continue until the undisciplined leader of the opposition mend his ways.

If you are blessed by our great God, then no man can curse you Sir.

Felix Sands