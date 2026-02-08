THE PLP’S SUCCESS IN ENERGY POLICY

We congratulate the Prime Minister Philip Davis and the Energy Minister JoBeth Coleby Davis on the passage of the resolution in the House of Assembly on Wednesday 4th February 2026. This resolution will facilitate the Government’s energy reform programme. This will ultimately lead to better pricing of the electrical supply and a more reliable supply. The Opposition Leader Michael Pintard tried to ruin the debate by suggesting that the government had failed in following the hedge that the FNM had negotiated. The fact is the FNM’s hedge was a failure and the public officials indicated that the advice on that matter previously tendered should not be followed. The fact is power supply in New Providence is cheaper today and more reliable as a result of the actions of the PLP.