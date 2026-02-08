THE CHOICES OF THE FNM ARE UNDERWHELMING

The announcement of eight more FNM candidates landed in the public domain like a dull thud. They thought they would get a red splash with the announcement that Rick Fox, the former basketball star, was joining them and running in the Garden Hills constituency. The PLP was just waiting for the Rick Fox announcement. He is a traitor to his father’s memory and dishonest in his pubic life. He accepted an ambassadorship from the PLP and then went out and joined the FNM while doing so. He has been unable to fulfil any of the promises he made to the government about public housing and is rumoured to be flailing around for money. The only other point of note is that it is now confirmed that Shanendon Cartwright, the Deputy Leader, has fled St. Barnabas and gone to the new seat created out west called St James. In any event to quote the Chairman of the PLP: “ cut ass is coming”.