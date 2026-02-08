RICK FOX IS MIXED UP LIKE CONCH SALAD

The FNM has announced that Rick Fox, the former basketball star is to be their standard bearer in Garden Hills. He will be running against Mario Bowleg, the incumbent who is also the Minister for Sports, Youth and Culture. No one expects Rick Fox to do well. He is a faded star and comes off as a bit of loony tune. He was up to last week’s announcement parading around the country on the strength of an appointment by Prime Minister Philip Davis as Ambassador at Large. That appointment he now says expired in 2024 and he did not extend it. What he forgot to mention is that he is just now telling the nation that. He was insisting up to now that he would not resign as Ambassador. How then can you say you’re not going to resign as Ambassador as you told the press earlier, if you now say you were never an ambassador after 2024. Well he had an answer for that when the press asked him the question. He claims that he was always an ambassador for The Bahamas wherever he goes. That he has been so for 30 years. Clever dog but that is a lie in terms of the official appointment as Ambassador. This says a lot about the character of the individual who now wants to run for Garden Hills for the FNM.