MICHAEL MICHAEL MOTOR CYCLE

When we in the 1950s and 1960s generation were little children there was a rhyme that we used to tease people with whose name was Michael, when in the schoolyard. We used to say” Michael! Michel! Motorcycle”. That came to mind after the press reported that on Wednesday 4 February 2026, the Prime Minister called Michael Pintard, the Leader of the Opposition, stupid, while speaking in the House of Assembly.

That seems apt. Stupid indeed.

For a hundred times, it has been explained patiently to this fellow that the hedge that he keeps promoting as the solution to BPL’s problems when they in the FNM were last in office was a failure. The PLP refused to follow it. They refused to follow it on the good advice of the public officials who manage the government’s finances.

Yet he runs on with this story about the hedge that the FNM left in place for BPL and how the government failed to follow the hedge. He clearly does not understand finance and clearly does not comprehend how the hedge system works.

The result is the Prime Minister called him stupid. We agree. We add: “Michael ! Michael! Motorcycle!”

